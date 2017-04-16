CCMS Cheerleaders Take 2nd Place in National Competition

The CCMS cheer team is coached by Tami Baumstein Weaver who took her team down to the Orlando area in time for a practice round on Thursday. The team competed in 2 rounds on Friday and Saturday and learned of their accomplishment on Saturday night.
Coach Weaver and members of the CCMS cheerleaders will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their trip and share their story. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln and is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.