«

CCMS Cheerleaders Take 2nd Place in National Competition

Members of the CCMS Cheer squad following the awards ceremony on Saturday night. [Photo from Facebook]

The Coffee County Middle School cheerleaders captured a 2nd place finish on Saturday at the COA Ultimate Nationals cheer competition in Florida.  The CCMS team competed in the intermediate division and was crowned runners-up in the middle school division.  The event was held at the Gaylord Palm Resort in Kissimmee and featured teams from across the nation,

The CCMS cheer team is coached by Tami Baumstein Weaver who took her team down to the Orlando area in time for a practice round on Thursday.  The team competed in 2 rounds on Friday and Saturday and learned of their accomplishment on Saturday night.

Coach Weaver and members of the CCMS cheerleaders will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their trip and share their story.  The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln and is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.