Reportedly a Cascade High School student from Shelbyville has died and another is hurt after a rollover crash in Bedford County on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, they say the driver was going too fast around a curve and lost control of the 2010 Chevy Cobalt when he crashed on Highway 64 near Potts Road. The crash occurred around noon on Sunday.
The vehicle left the roadway and apparently flipped several times.
The driver was trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other male teenager in the car was also injured. His condition is unknown.
Cascade Student Dies in Bedford County Crash
Reportedly a Cascade High School student from Shelbyville has died and another is hurt after a rollover crash in Bedford County on Sunday afternoon.