Cascade High School Student Charged with making Threat School

At approximately noon Tuesday afternoon, members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division were contacted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fusion Center about an alleged threat they became aware of. The alleged threat was made online by a juvenile who, after some investigation was identified as a student at Cascade High School. The information, which came from another state, involved the juvenile allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school for the purpose of perpetrating violence upon the school. The threat was allegedly made online in a gaming chat. After an investigation was conducted by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Student Resource Officer at Cascade High School, they charged the juvenile for making a threat of violence against the school. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Fusion Center and the Bedford County School System for assisting them during the investigation.