Carrying your Handgun without Permit might bring Lesser Penalty

The Tennessee House has passed legislation that would lower the penalty to $250 for a first offense of toting a gun without a handgun carry permit.
The chamber voted 72-20 Monday on the bill. The bill was amended to let officers decide whether to confiscate ammunition.
Bill sponsor Rep. Micah Van Huss said under current law, it’s up to a $500 fine, confiscation of the gun and possible imprisonment.
The bill now heads to the Senate.