Carnival Ride Worker Accused of Inappropriately Touching Minor Female

The Grundy County Fair was held in August and a worker for James Gang Amusements, the provider of carnival rides has been accused of inappropriately touching a minor female.
According to published reports, John White was operating the Catch-N-Air ride when the alleged incident occurred on Friday, August 24.
The girl’s family reported the incident to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department that evening and met with the ride operator, sheriff’s deputies, and fair board members on August 26.
The Department of Children’s Services and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
James Gang Amusements does NOT operate rides at the Coffee County Fair.
