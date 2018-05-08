Last week Mark Poppen, of Bluebird Lane, in Monteagle led police on a multi-county pursuit after allegedly stealing a Tracy City police car.
The incident began when a female called 911 after she said she had laid down to go to sleep and heard a noise, walked into her living room and found a man standing there. She confronted him, and he ran through the house and ended in her bedroom area. He allegedly told the woman that everything was okay, and he was on the phone with the police. He also told the woman someone had been shot.
At this time, Tracy City Police Officer Paul Sweeton arrived on the scene and entered the home, with expectations of a home invasion and/or shooting victim. While making his way through the home the officer heard a noise and that’s when Poppen apparently went out a window. Officer Sweeton went outside and that’s when he realized the man had stolen his patrol car.
A be on the lookout call was given to surrounding counties and states.
Soon after the car was seen in Monteagle, the suspect driving the stolen car crashed three Marion County Sheriff’s cars. The pursuit continued with help from Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Kimball Police, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Poppen finally stopped in Whiteside community in Marion County, and was taken into custody.
Tracy City Police charged Poppen with aggravated burglary, possession of a prohibited weapon, and theft over $20,000. He also faces multiple charges in Marion County.
Police Car Stolen in Tracy City
