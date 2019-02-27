A car chase on Monday evening that began in Sequatchie County ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle in the Grundy County town of Palmer.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department pursued the vehicle into Palmer over Daus Mountain. During the chase, the driver caused the crash of a Sequatchie County deputy’s car and hit a Dunlap Police Department car. The chase ended when the suspect crashed near Baker’s Cove Church in Palmer.
During the chase, the suspect allegedly brandished weapons at the pursuing officers.
Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says the driver’s five-year-old son was in the car during the chase and two guns were found in the vehicle.
No name was given of the suspect.
Car Chase Ends in Grundy County
A car chase on Monday evening that began in Sequatchie County ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle in the Grundy County town of Palmer.