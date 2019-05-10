The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police are working together to solve several car burglaries that occurred in the early morning of May 6, 2019 in the Indian Springs Subdivision and Oakley Subdivision area in Manchester.
A vehicle of interest is a Toyota Tacoma possible gray in color, with at least three occupants inside.
Several guns were stolen along with a Stihl MS460 chainsaw, Dewalt tools, electronics, and money. These vehicles were left unlocked at the time, so the departments are urging citizens to make sure to keep your vehicles are locked. If you have any information of who these suspects are, notify Investigator James Sherrill with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4404 or Manchester Police at 931-728-2099. A REWARD is being offered.
Car Burglaries Reported in Manchester
