In an effort to improve the quality of water in the distribution system, the Manchester Water & Sewer Department will be performing the semi-annual cannon flushing of fire hydrants. System wide flushing will take place Monday thru Friday the week of April 24 during the hours of midnight to approximately 5:30 am.
During the event, water customers may experience low pressure and discoloration of water. Water customers are advised not to wash clothes during this period of time.
The Manchester Water Department regrets any inconvenience that may result from the flushing procedure. This effort is being made in order to maintain & improve the quality of water in the system.
For emergencies during this time, please call 931-723-8662.
Cannon Flushing of Fire Hydrants begins April 24 in Manchester
