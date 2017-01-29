Cannon County Man hit with TennCare Fraud Charges
The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, has announced the arrest of Tony McPeake, 60, of Woodbury. He is accused of using TennCare benefits to obtain the painkiller Oxycodone and later selling a portion during an undercover police investigation. McPeake is charged with TennCare fraud and sale and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
District Attorney General Jennings H. Jones is prosecuting.
TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,794 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee.