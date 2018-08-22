State and federal candidates will speak at this Friday’s first-of-its-kind summit, Working Together to Find Solutions to the Opioid Crisis, at the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville.
The summit is presented by nonprofit organization Healthy Tennessee, founded by Dr. Manny Sethi. Senatorial candidates Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen as well as gubernatorial candidates Karl Dean and Bill Lee will speak to attendees.
DATE: Friday August 24, 2018
TIME: 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
Candidates to Speak
