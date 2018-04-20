Candidates Participate in Political Forum

The Manchester Times and Thunder Radio hosted a political forum on Tuesday evening at “The Church at 117.” Candidates for Road Superintendent, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk, County Mayor, Register of Deeds, County Clerk and Sheriff answered questions during the event. If you missed the forum or would like to re-listen, go to WMSRradio.com and click on the downloads page. Video from the forum will also be available.
Early Voting runs April 11–26 and Election Day is May 1. In Manchester you can early vote at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6, Monday-Friday 8:00-4:30PM and Saturday 8:30-12:00 PM and in Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps building at 810 South Jackson St, 9AM-4:30PM and Saturday 9AM-Noon.