The Coffee County election process will crank up in full force on May 1.
Primaries will be in May, the county general election and state primary in August and state general in November.
County elections in 2018 will be held for: mayor, all 21 commissioners, trustee, sheriff, county clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent, road commissioners and constables.
City elections in Manchester and Tullahoma will also be held in August.
Citizens picking up papers to qualify to run in county-wide elections are: Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell will seek re-election and former mayor Democrat David Pennington will run once again. Tullahoma businessman and Manchester resident Mark Allen is running as a republican and Independent candidate Tim Brown is also planning a run for the mayor’s seat.
Sheriff Steve Graves, a Democrat, will seek re-election. Republicans Chad Partin, Larry Swan and Harry Conway say they are running for sheriff along with independent candidate Lee Marcom. Democrat Danny Ferrell has also picked up papers.
Only incumbent John Marchesoni has decided so far to run for Trustee. Register of Deeds Donna Toney, Republican, will seek re-election and Republican Chris Elam and Democrat Teresa Wright are also seeking to gain the Register of Deeds job.
Longtime Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan, Democrat, is seeking re-election and Democrat County Clerk Theresa McFadden, is running once again and Tammie Karen Fuller has picked up papers to run as a republican for County Clerk.
Incumbent Benton Bartlett is running again for Road Superintendent. Ronnie Dale Watts has also picked up qualifying papers to run as a democrat.
Candidates may pick up petitions for the May 1 primary now with a qualifying deadline of Feb. 15. The withdrawal deadline Feb. 22.
Deadline for voter registration for the May 1 primary is April 2.
Manchester and Tullahoma municipal elections will be held on Aug. 2.
Candidate Update for Upcoming May 1 Elections
