Expedia Canada Travel Blog recently surveyed one thousand Canadians and asked them which city they’d recommend their fellow travelers visit in the new year.
Using these answers as a baseline, Expedia Canada Travel Blog announced the 18 cities you need to visit in 2018, as chosen by Canadians.
#1 was Cape Breton, Nova Scotia in Canada, Hawaii was 5th and 7th was Tokyo Japan. Surprising even the survey takers Manchester, TN was 9th. Why? One word: Bonnaroo. Jamaica was 10th and a place many of us have visited, Gulf Shores, Al was 14th. In 18th was Toronto in Canada. For a complete list go to https://www.expedia.ca/travelblog/canadians-choose-top-18-cities-visit-2018/
Canadians Love Manchester
