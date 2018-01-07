«

Canadians Love Manchester

Expedia Canada Travel Blog recently surveyed one thousand Canadians and asked them which city they’d recommend their fellow travelers visit in the new year.
Using these answers as a baseline, Expedia Canada Travel Blog announced the 18 cities you need to visit in 2018, as chosen by Canadians.
#1 was Cape Breton, Nova Scotia in Canada, Hawaii was 5th and 7th was Tokyo Japan. Surprising even the survey takers Manchester, TN was 9th. Why? One word: Bonnaroo. Jamaica was 10th and a place many of us have visited, Gulf Shores, Al was 14th. In 18th was Toronto in Canada. For a complete list go to https://www.expedia.ca/travelblog/canadians-choose-top-18-cities-visit-2018/