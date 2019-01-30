Around 6 p.m. on January 20th, Tullahoma Fire Department, the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department and Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the Barton Springs Campground, on Frank Hiles Road, near Normandy lake. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the camper-trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The camper-trailer was a total loss.
Firefighters later discovered a body and the remains of a small dog. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department sent the body to the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy where he was identified as 84 year-old Lawrence Dickerson.
Dickerson lived in the camper with his daughter who was not at home when the fire started. Dickerson was handicapped which may have attributed to him being unable to escape the blaze.
The fire is still under investigation.
Camper Fire Victim Identified
