Cain takes over Command at AEDC

Col. Scott A. Cain assumed command of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex as the 30th commander during a change of command ceremony July 14.
The ceremony was attended by the commander’s guests, local dignitaries and AEDC personnel inside the AEDC Large Rocket Motor Test Facility, J-6, located at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.
Cain comes to AEDC from Edwards Air Force Base, California, where he was the 412th Operations Group commander.
As the AEDC commander, Cain leads an advanced complex of flight simulation test facilities. AEDC is one of three installations which are part of the Air Force Test Center (AFTC) enterprise.
The test facilities simulate flight from subsonic to hypersonic speeds at altitudes from sea level to space. All NASA manned spacecraft, every high performance aircraft and missile, as well as most space launch systems and many military satellites in use by the Department of Defense today, have been tested in the facilities at the Complex.
