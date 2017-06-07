Business Theft in May leads to Man’s Arrest on Tuesday

Cody Alan Cates jail intake photo provided by the CCSD.
On May 14, 2017 a male subject climbed a fence protecting the commercial property at 1960 North Washington St in Tullahoma occupied by Twenty-First Century Decorating. The man allegedly took carpeting, padding, vinyl flooring and a Red Ryder BB gun. The man allegedly threw the items across the fence and climbed back across the fence and loaded the items on a truck and trailer and left the premises. The property is valued at $1,220.
Cody Alan Cates age 26 of New Winchester Hwy. Tullahoma was charged on Tuesday June 6, 2017 by Tullahoma Police Investigator Johnny Gore with burglary and theft of property. Bond was set at $22,000 and his court date is June 15, 2017.