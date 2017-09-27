A crash involving a school bus sent 12 fourth graders to the Emergency Room on Tuesday. Officials say the students from Hickory Creek Elementary School in Warren County were returning from a field trip to Bridgestone when the accident happened.
Witnesses said the school bus was making a left turn from Bridgestone Drive on to Highway 55 when a car driven by Veronica Scott, which was westbound on 55, crashed into the side rear panel of the bus.
Scott’s vehicle was totaled, but she was not seriously injured and was not transported. School officials said 12 students were transported to River Park Hospital in McMinnville, although none were believed to be seriously injured. The remaining students were loaded on to another bus and were taken back to school.
Bus Crash Sends 12 to the Hospital in Warren County
