Bus and SUV Burst into Flames after Monday Morning Crash
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Monday.
Lincoln County Director of Schools Bill Heath said the investigation is on-going, but the bus driver has taken a mandatory drug test and went to a local hospital.
This is part of district procedure any time there is a school bus crash.
Pictures captured what appeared to be the head-on collision between the bus and the SUV.
The crash happened before the route started, so no children were on board.
The driver of the SUV went to a local hospital to be checked out. (WKRN-TV)