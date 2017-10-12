The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is observing National Fire Prevention Week by reminding citizens that burning permits must be obtained beginning Sunday, Oct. 15th, which is the official start of the wildfire season.
Burning permits can be obtained from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.
Forestry officials say it’s important, and required by law from October 15, 2017 to May 15, 2018, that citizens call for a burning permit and follow outdoor burning safety recommendations.
The online burn permit system is free, fast and simple. If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, log on to www.BurnSafeTN.org for approval. More than 300,000 permits are issued each year, and the online system provides a quick and efficient way to apply.
Burn permits are only issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning.
Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Anyone with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Burn Season begins Sunday
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is observing National Fire Prevention Week by reminding citizens that burning permits must be obtained beginning Sunday, Oct. 15th, which is the official start of the wildfire season.