Manchester Police is investigating the burglary of three businesses in the early morning hours of Thursday Jan. 17, 2018.
According to Investigator Jackie Matheny, thieves broke into Great Clips and Posh Nails located on Relco Drive near Walmart and Pappy’s Restaurant located on Skinner Flat Road.
The thieves reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money from two of the businesses. Also, there was damage to each of the businesses.
If anyone has information that could assist in the investigation, call Manchester Police at 931-728-2099.
Burglaries Reported at Three Manchester Businesses
