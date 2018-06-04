The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boat-related fatalities over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.
It marks the fourth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend. There have been five boating-related fatalities so far in 2018.
During the period from May 25th through 28th, there were three injury incidents and a pair of property damage incidents. TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 10 boating under the influence arrests. This was a decrease from 17 BUI arrests last year and 21 the year before.
BUI’s Down for Memorial Day Weekend– No Deaths Reported
