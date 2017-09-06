Budgets Set in All 95 Counties

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is pleased to announce that Coffee County and Tennessee’s 94 other counties have adopted an annual budget for fiscal year 2018 by the August 31 deadline.
This is the third year in a row that every county has adopted a budget by the deadline, indicating a commitment to financial responsibility across the state.
Tennessee counties have been required to meet the August 31 deadline since the Tennessee General Assembly passed Public Chapter 170 in 2015. Prior to this change in law, it was not unusual for some Tennessee counties to operate without a current budget into October.
The Comptroller’s Office of State and Local Finance is now reviewing each county budget to ensure it is balanced in accordance with state law. The Comptroller’s Office will also approve all budgets for governments with debt outstanding.
