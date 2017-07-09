Budgets Approved

There will be no property tax increase in Coffee County for residents or businesses after commissioners approved a $21 million budget for 2017-18 fiscal year.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen also recently approved on a 5-1 vote its 2017-18 fiscal year budget. Department heads and their assistants, general employees and Manchester City Schools staff were all given raises. $993,384 will be taken out reserve funds for increases in pay. Alderman Cheryl Swan was the only descending vote.
Swan expressed her disagreement with the budget, particularly with regards to the nearly $1 million taken out of reserves to balance the budget.
Aldermen Lana Sain, Ryan French, Chris Elam, Tim Kilgore and Bob Bellamy all voted in favor of the budget.