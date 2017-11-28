Ben Lomand Connect has received a $1.5 million federal grant, which would allow the company to extend broadband service into the rural Pocahontas area in Northern Coffee County, according to CEO of Ben Lomand Lisa Cope.
Ben Lomand, which is a McMinnville-based company, providing broadband, digital TV, phone and home security, applied for the grant in March.
The USDA announced that Ben Lomand was chosen as a $1.5 million winner for the grant under the Community-Oriented Connectivity Broadband Grant Program administered by the Rural Utilities Service.
Ben Lomand will construct state-of-the-art fiber to the premise facilities that will serve 179 customers. The hope is to have people connected by late summer 2018. (Tullahoma News)
Broadband Service coming to Pocahontas Community
