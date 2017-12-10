The bridge on Cat Creek Road over Crumpton Creek will be replaced in 2018, according to Benton Bartlett, Coffee County’s road superintendent.
The project will cost about $1 million, and funds raised through the state’s IMPROVE Act (Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy) will cover the expenses completely, according to Bartlett.
Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, signed in April, aims to battle the state’s $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects and is expected to bring $43 million in revenue for 10 road and bridge projects across Coffee County in the next 15 years.
Once construction begins, the bridge will be closed for several months. (Tullahoma News)
