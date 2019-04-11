Bricken (R-Tullahoma) Passes his First Bill in the Tennessee General Assembly
House Bill 304 exempts members of the armed forces and their spouses stationed in Tennessee from licensure requirements to practice professions and occupations regulated by the Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Department of Health, if they hold a current license in another state that is recognized by the departments as having equivalent licensure requirements to Tennessee.
“The members of our armed forces and their spouses make many sacrifices to defend our freedoms; it is important that we do everything we can to help them along the way,” said Representative Bricken. “This legislation will allow military members and their spouses to continue working in the state of Tennessee for a year while applying for a new state license. I am pleased House Bill 304 passed with strong bipartisan support because it sends a message to our troops and their families – we stand with you.”
Rush Bricken represents House District 47, which includes Coffee County. He serves as the vice-chair of the Consumer and Human Resources Committee. Bricken also sits on the State Committee, the Employee Affairs Subcommittee and the Public Service & Employees Subcommittee.