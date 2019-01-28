Bricken Named Vice-Chairman of State House Consumer & Human Resources Committee
The 12-person committee will be responsible for all consumer and human resource-related issues, as well as matters pertaining to Tennessee’s workforce.
“We are fortunate to have an extremely gifted freshman class, and Representative Bricken has already emerged as one of its leaders,” said Speaker Casada. “I am excited about the new energy and ideas he will bring to this important committee, and our General Assembly, and I have no doubt that he will be successful.”
“I am humbled that Speaker Casada has chosen me to serve as a leader of the House Consumer & Human Resources Committee,” said Representative Bricken. “I know we are committed to protecting Tennessee’s consumers and supporting initiatives that create jobs. Our efforts will ensure our state remains open for business.”
Representative Bricken was officially sworn in to office on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. He is also a member of the House State Government Committee, as well as the House Employee Affairs and the House Public Service & Employees Subcommittees. Bricken lives in Tullahoma and represents Tennessee House District 47, which includes all of Coffee County and part of Warren County.