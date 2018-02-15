Acting on information, Tullahoma Police discovered what they called a “suspicious item” at a residence on Jackson Circle Thursday morning.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, officers found the “suspicious item,” which he would not identify and immediately, and contacted the State Bomb and Arson Squad. Also arriving on the scene was an agent from the federal Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Tullahoma Fire Department. Once investigators and firefighters arrived they evacuated 300-foot radius around the house and closed off the street.
Officers started to search for the resident of the house, Brandon Horn. They learned that he was in court in Franklin County. Authorities there located him in the Franklin County Justice Center. He was there for a court appearance. They then transported him to Tullahoma to meet with officers.
After talking with the bomb and arson investigators, Northcott instructed investigators to obtain a search warrant before they entered the residence. Investigators Tyler Hatfield and Johnny Gore were given the search warrant due to possible explosives in the house. A robot was used in the search.
Northcott stated that he anticipated charges to be filed in the case after a thorough search and investigation is “completed.”
Also assisting in the investigation were Investigator Billy Cook of the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office and Tullahoma Police Investigator Harry Conway. (Thanks to Wayne Thomas of the Tullahoma News for his help with this story)
Bomb Squad Called to Tullahoma Home
Acting on information, Tullahoma Police discovered what they called a “suspicious item” at a residence on Jackson Circle Thursday morning.