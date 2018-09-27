Breaking News! Shelbyville Man on TBI Most Wanted List after Fatal Stabbing

On Wednesday morning (September 26, 2018) at approximately 12:39am the Shelbyville Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stabbing on Choctaw Drive. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim, however 25-year-old William Prater was pronounced deceased at Tennova Hospital in Shelbyville.
Jesse Laurin, 32, allegedly thought Prater was making too much noise and stabbed him once in the upper stomach area just below the chest with a knife.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put Laurin on its Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Laurin is wanted by TBI and the Shelbyville Police Department to face a charge of Second-Degree Murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Lauren is a white man, who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about Laurin’s whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
