BREAKING NEWS – Ryan Sulkowski Steps Down as Coffee County CHS Football Coach

Sulkowski made a short statement released on Tuesday.
“This morning I tenured my resignation at Coffee County Central High School to Mr. Paul Parsley, principal of Coffee County Central High School, as Physical Education teacher and the head football coach effective April 15, 2019.
This came as a family decision for our best interest, as we will be relocating to Wilson, North Carolina, where I will assume the duties as Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Hunt High School.
Though it wasn’t an easy decision it’s what’s best for our family at this time!
Ryan Sulkowski”
Thunder Radio will have more information in Wednesday’s Sportscast