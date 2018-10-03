Breaking News!! Questionable Activity Found at Coffee County 911 District

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has found several questionable financial transactions and discrepancies within the Coffee County Emergency Communications District.
An investigation has determined the district made a payment of $15,000 to former director Steve DeFord for services he provided related to the district’s new building. The Board approved this questionable payment, which was above the director’s normal salary, ten months after the completion of the building project, and two months after the director announced his retirement.
The $15,000 payment was processed through the district’s bank account with no payroll deductions withheld.
Comptroller investigators also identified multiple payments totaling $3,400 to three employees’ relatives. These payments appear to be in conflict with the county’s nepotism policy.
Additionally, investigators have questioned food purchases totaling $891.76. Some of these purchases were not adequately supported with itemized receipts. The regular and general purchase of food without proper documentation could lead to fraud and abuse.
Finally, the district did not always follow its adopted bylaws and the county’s travel policy. Hotel room charges exceeded the allowable rate and travel claims were not submitted within a reasonable time. Comptroller investigators also recommend the district should not pay travel-related expenses in advance unless extraordinary circumstances exist.
Comptroller investigators have reviewed their findings and recommendations with the district attorney general for the Fourteenth Judicial District.
If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at (800) 232-5454, or file a report online at www.comptroller.tn.gov/hotline.
WMSR News is working on getting a statement from the Coffee County 911 Board. When we receive that information it will be reported here.