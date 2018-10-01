Breaking News!! Man Convicted of Rape Granted New Trial
On Thursday (Sept. 13, 2018) almost 7 years after being arrested Shannon Eugene Amos, now 46, was convicted for having sex with the teenager who worked in his Tullahoma business. Amos was found guilty after a 7-day trial. That’s when this case began to change. According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, Amos was convicted by a jury for Aggravated Statutory Rape, Statutory Rape by Authority Figure, and Sexual Battery by Authority Figure.
Judge Venessa Jackson denied the prosecution’s request to revoke bond pending sentencing, but the D.A.’s office filed a written motion for her to reconsider. Instead of revoking Amos’ bond, Judge Jackson decided to set aside the jury’s verdict and grant the defendant a new trial. According to Assistant District Attorney Jason Ponder, the entire case will have to be re-tried with a new jury and a new judge.
Judge Jackson has not submitted an order at this time giving her reasons for giving Amos a new trial. Ponder said it is his understanding this will be done soon.
ADA Ponder stated the state will continue to pursue justice in this matter, no matter how long it takes.
Amos who is defended by Attorney Ray Fraley, remains free.