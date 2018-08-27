The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, Brian Lee Cleckler.
Cleckler’s recently known address was J.D. Road, Hillsboro.
Cleckler, age 39 is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Evading Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
The incident happened on August 23 when Decherd police initiated a traffic stop with a male subject. A pursuit ensued as Cleckler fled on foot into a wood line. Investigators said he discharged a firearm in the direction of police.
Brian Cleckler is a white man, who stands 5’9” and weighs approximately 163 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.
On Sunday, (August 5th, 2018) Manchester Police Officer Daniel Ray arrested Cleckler and charged him with Illegal possession of a weapon, Schedule II drug violation, Assault, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving and Resisting Stop, Halt, Frisk. He was released on bond.
Cleckler should be considered armed and dangerous.
Breaking News–Local Law Enforcement Searching for Brian Lee Cleckler who is on the State’s Most Wanted List
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, Brian Lee Cleckler.