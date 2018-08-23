BREAKING NEWS

Another bomb threat occurred this morning in Manchester. The threat was issued through the Wilson County Communication Center and their staff relayed the message to the Coffee County Communication Center at 9:10am.
The person that called in the threat apparently said there was a bomb inside the Coffee County Justice Center.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves called for a physical search of the building and according to Graves no bomb was found. A second threat was conducted by a bomb search dog from AEDC. The Justice Center was deemed clear of any danger just after 10am. Court will resume at 1pm.
An investigation is being conducted by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information that could help investigators please call the department and ask for Investigator Jason Dendy or Brandon Reed, call 931-728-3591.
Listen below for a statement form Coffee County Court Clerk, Heather Duncan.