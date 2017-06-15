Brandon McWhorter Tabbed as New Lady Raider Softball Coach

“I’m very excited about the future of Lady Raider softball”, said McWhorter when contacted by Thunder Radio on Thursday. “I am ready to get to work and continue to build on the foundation set by Coach (Steve) Wilder” said McWhorter. “He did a heck of a job and I am gonna pick his brain before he leaves town” added McWhorter. “The future looks good and I am ready to get to work.”
Dr. Joey Vaughn echoed McWhorter’s sentiments while affirming his selection as the new face of Lady Raider softball. “I am really proud of what Brandon brings to the job. He understands the history of Lady Raider softball and is committed to the work it will take to continue to build on the foundation that has been set in place” said Vaughn. “During the interview process, Coach McWhorter talked about his past experiences but communicated the strength we were looking for to lead our program (into the future)” added Vaughn.
“Brandon hit a grand slam in the interview process” said CHS athletic director Ryan Sulkowski. “Our hiring committee was blown away by his passion for not only the Lady Raider softball program and the girls he will be coaching, but also about being a part of the Coffee County Central High School faculty and athletic department” said Sulkowski. “I know that he was hands down the best choice to take over the Lady Raider softball program, build on the success of the program and put his own stamp on it as the fifth head coach in program history” added Sulkowski.
McWhorter plans on holding tryouts for next season’s team sometime next week. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on when those will be scheduled.
McWhorter will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, July 24th to talk about his plans for the future.