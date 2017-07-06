Boy’s Body Found in Duck River
Dreyton Sims was in the area of Fisherman’s Park on the Fourth of July when he and his brother disappeared.
His brother was rescued by a passerby, but Dreyton never resurfaced.
Rescue crews faced dangerous water conditions in their search with water levels rising rapidly and creating strong currents.
But after two days of searching, a young boy’s body was found lodged against a tree on the surface of the water, according to Scott Johnson with the Bedford County EMA. (WKRN-TV)