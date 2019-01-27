Boy Scout Troop 314 Conducting Food Drive on Feb. 16

As part of a nationwide service project, your local Boy Scout Troop 314 in Manchester, has teamed up to collect food on Saturday, February 16th. Scouts will be canvasing local neighborhoods by going door to door collecting can goods.
Food donations will be disturbed to two local agencies of Second Harvest Food Bank right here in Coffee County, so you know that your contributions are helping families right here in the Manchester area. Help this cause if you can.
