«

»

Bowling and Bricken Spoke in McMinnville on Friday

District 16 State Senator Janice Bowling

State Sen. Janice Bowling and State Rep. Rush Bricken both of Tullahoma were in McMinnville on Friday for the annual Legislative Breakfast, hosted by the McMinnville-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
During the event, Sen. Bowling explained why she is pushing a bill to legalize medical cannabis. Bowling said after researching the issue, she believes it is very much needed for people who suffer from various conditions. She said medical cannabis has proven to be effective in relieving pain and healing. Her bill is still being considered in the Senate.

District 47 State Rep. Rush Bricken


On another topic, both lawmakers said they believe the proposed school savings account bill, being pushed by the governor, deserves a chance. The bill would provide funding for students in failing schools to enable them to enroll in a private school.