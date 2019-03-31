Bowling and Bricken Spoke in McMinnville on Friday
During the event, Sen. Bowling explained why she is pushing a bill to legalize medical cannabis. Bowling said after researching the issue, she believes it is very much needed for people who suffer from various conditions. She said medical cannabis has proven to be effective in relieving pain and healing. Her bill is still being considered in the Senate.
On another topic, both lawmakers said they believe the proposed school savings account bill, being pushed by the governor, deserves a chance. The bill would provide funding for students in failing schools to enable them to enroll in a private school.