Bonnaroo Traffic

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working alongside Manchester Police and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department to keep traffic flowing on Interstate 24 while thousands of fans flock to Coffee County for the 17th Annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The festival kicks off on Thursday night and continues through Sunday and extra state troopers are scheduled to be in town beginning Wednesday. The speed limit will be decreased to 55 miles-per-hour on I-24 between mile marker 104, just west of Exit 105, and mile markers 129, during the duration of the festival. Officials say exit 111 will be used as the main festival exit. Exits 97, 105, temporary exit 112 along with permanent exit’s 117 and 127 will be used as alternative exits if congestion begins to occur.
Bonnaroo will open at least one gate to enter the grounds on Wednesday night beginning at 8pm.
During the festival motorists should call 511 from any mobile or land line phone for traffic updates or visit the TDOT website at www.tn.gov/tdot where they can also find information on alternate routes.