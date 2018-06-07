Bonnaroo to make $205,000 Donation to Coffee County

A one-year contract between Axis Nation, LLC, conducting business as Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and Coffee County was signed last week. This is an agreement regarding the 2018 festival only.
The parties signed the deal last week in which festival organizers will make a one-time donation of $205,000.
Part of the $205,000 Axis donation will be directed toward purchasing an ambulance for $155,000. Additionally, the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library in Tullahoma will see the parking lot repaved, new flooring and security lights installed for $31,130. The Coffee County Manchester Public Library will also have its parking lot repaved and security lights installed for $16,000.
Festival organizers have up to five days following Bonnaroo 2018 to make the contribution. This year’s festival wraps up on Sunday, June 10.
