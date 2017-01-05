Bonnaroo Ticket Information

Tickets to this summer’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester go on sale next week.
The tickets go on sale Jan. 11, about five months ahead of the annual music fest that draws in tens of thousands of music lovers. A payment plan is available for fans. Tickets are $299.50 plus a $35.90 fee which includes a $6.00 facility fee, $3.00 contribution to Coffee County, $2.00 charity donation, and other applicable fees. After the $299.50 tier one tickets are sold out the price per ticket will rise to $324.50 and then when tier two tickets are sold the price goes up to $349.50.
A car camping pass this year is $59.75 plus fees per car and day parking is $39.75 plus fees.
More than 130 artists will perform on over 10 stages. This year’s lineup will also be revealed on Jan. 11.
This year’s festival will be held June 8 through 11.
For more information, visit Bonnaroo.com.
