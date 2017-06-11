Bonnaroo Staff and Deputies Stop Man with Drugs from entering Festival

Michael Lauren Clark… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Saturday, (June 10, 2017) Michael Lauren Clark age 36 of The Villages, FL was allegedly attempting to bring 125 grams of what is believed to be powdered cocaine, .6 grams of MDMA (molly) pre- packaged in forty-nine baggies concealed in a false bottom water bottle. This all was allegedly in the man’s back-pack has he attempted to enter into Bonnaroo. According to the arrest warrant, Clark was asked by Bonnaroo staff for consent to search and permission was obtained by the man. When drugs were discovered, Clark allegedly began to struggle with Bonnaroo staff, at that time the man was detained.
Clark was charged by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Harmon Campbell with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond $250,000 and he’ll appear in court on August 11, 2017.