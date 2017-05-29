Bonnaroo brings many people to Manchester plus lots of Extra Work for Law Enforcement

The 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is set to begin next week in Manchester and that means a lot of extra work for law enforcement. Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves says his department wrote 277 citations during Bonnaroo 2016. Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother says his department wrote over 50 citations.
Overall there were 37 Bonnaroo related arrests by all law enforcement combined.
Most of the arrests and citations were drug related.
According to booking information at the Coffee County Jail, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department made 19 arrests, Manchester Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol had 8 each and Tullahoma Police made 2 Bonnaroo related arrests.
