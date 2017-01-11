Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester earlier and Wednesday more performers were announced.
This will be the U2’s first performance at a music festival this year in the United States.
Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and more.
Tickets are on sale for $299.50 plus a $39.50 fee. After the first tier of tickets is sold out, prices will go up.
The festival will be June 8-11. For a full list of performers or ticket information, visit Bonnaroo’s website, bonnaroo.com.
Bonnaroo adds more Performers
