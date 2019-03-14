Bond Hearing Delayed for Murder Suspect

On September 9, 2018 46 year-old Lisa McCoy of Manchester was found deceased by Manchester Police. She had been shot several times at her home on Duck River Road. The woman’s husband, 54 year-old James Richard McCoy, Jr was charged with the crime. After being arrested the man was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Domestic Violence and Abuse of a Corpse.
On Wednesday (March 13, 2019) McCoy Jr., was scheduled to go to court for a bond hearing. District Attorney Craig Northcott told WMSR News that the hearing was continued, and a new date will be set at a later time.
McCoy, Jr continues to be held under no bond at the Coffee County Jail.