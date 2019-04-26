Bond Denied for Manchester Man Accused of Murder
Judge Jackson denied the bond request made by McCoy’s attorneys Doug Aaron and Bobby Carter. His charges will be treated as eligible for capital punishment.
On September 9, 2018, 46-year-old Lisa McCoy of Manchester was found deceased by Manchester Police. She had been shot several times at her home on Duck River Road. The woman’s husband, 54-year-old James Richard McCoy, Jr., was charged with the crime.
McCoy, Jr will remain housed in the Coffee County Jail until his trial. The trial date will be set at a later time.