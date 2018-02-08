The Shelbyville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has completed its investigation into the recent bomb threats received by the Bedford County Clerk’s office on January 19th and the Court Clerk’s office on January 31st.
Joseph C. Perez, of Shelbyville, was scheduled for sentencing in Bedford County Circuit Court on the 31st. Perez phoned the threats in intending to delay his sentencing on unrelated offenses. His actions were disruptive to both private and government offices and caused emergency response from several local and state agencies.
Perez, who is currently incarcerated, will be presented to the Bedford County Grand Jury on February 22, for two counts of False Reporting and impending bombing.
Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested in Shelbyville
