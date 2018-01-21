Bomb Threat at Shelbyville Bank Building

Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made Friday morning against the US Bank building downtown Shelbyville.
Detective Lt. Brian Crews of the Shelbyville Police Department said, “The caller stated, ‘There is a bomb in the building, it is going to explode.” Crews said the caller is believed to have been a male.
Shelbyville Police Department is conducting the investigation, said Scott Johnson, Bedford County Emergency Management Agency director. The threatening call was placed to the county clerk’s office, he said, leading to an evacuation. The bank building houses some county offices.
The all-clear was given before noon after a bomb-sniffing dog searched the building. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
