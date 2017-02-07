Body of Missing Grundy County Man Found
Sheriff Clint Shrum says the body that was found in Grundy Forest is identified as 25-year-old Brandon Lee Price of Tracy City.
Price was reported missing by his family on January 6.
“The preliminary investigation does not give us any reason to believe there was foul play, but we will not rule anything out until the autopsy has been completed”, stated Shrum.
The Sheriff says a hiker found Price’s body in an area between Werner Point and Sycamore Falls.
Investigators originally believed Price was possibly on his way to California where his father lived.
The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville.